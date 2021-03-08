Previous
Next
Paper man by clearday
6 / 365

Paper man

For the tag challenge I got morning and graffiti. There isn't a lot of graffiti in Muscat but there's this man down near the beach that I passed on my morning run so here you go
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise