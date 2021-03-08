Sign up
Paper man
For the tag challenge I got morning and graffiti. There isn't a lot of graffiti in Muscat but there's this man down near the beach that I passed on my morning run so here you go
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
916
photos
20
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 - the 2021 return
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
8th March 2021 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
morning
,
city
,
architecture
,
muscat
,
oman
,
tag-challenge-177
