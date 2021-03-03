Previous
Next
Looking back by clearday
39 / 365

Looking back

Life's got in the way of my contributions here the last couple of years, but I'm gonna try and get back on it because I really miss seeing the amazing photos here and sharing some of my own snaps.

This is one from last December and my trip to Wadi Bani Khalid in Al Sharquiya, Oman.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise