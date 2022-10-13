Previous
Next
Places to Go by clearday
16 / 365

Places to Go

Another of the mosque and overpass that I posted in my Extras album. I like the contrast between the busy lines (maybe too busy) in the bottom half and the clear air the minaret sits in in the top half.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise