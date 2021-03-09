Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 605
A masked runner under the palms
One from my morning run today for the tag challenge. I got leaves and self portrait. This was taken blind as I ran and I think it came out ok!
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
918
photos
20
followers
51
following
165% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
9th March 2021 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
running
,
self portrait
,
tag-challenge-177
,
sixws-115
Leave a Comment
