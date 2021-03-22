Sign up
Photo 616
Life tomorrow doesn't exist
This car has been sitting in the same space for months and acted as a canvas for someone's existential musings
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
22nd March 2021 2:51pm
Tags
scenesoftheroad-31
