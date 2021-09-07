Previous
A little hump in the road by clearday
A little hump in the road

A sight we saw every day of our trip in Salalah - camels have no care for highways! We kept saying that we wouldn't take photos the next time ... but always did because it was always funny
ClearDay

Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
