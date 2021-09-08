Sign up
Photo 782
Back in Muscat
Back from my road trip - of course I needed a shot of the Royal Opera House! Although the extreme contrast means that some detail is lost, I liked how it accentuated the repetition of arches
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
8th September 2021 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
muscat
,
oman
,
roh
