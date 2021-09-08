Previous
Next
Back in Muscat by clearday
Photo 782

Back in Muscat

Back from my road trip - of course I needed a shot of the Royal Opera House! Although the extreme contrast means that some detail is lost, I liked how it accentuated the repetition of arches
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise