Photo 969
Dear Google: where is Terminal B?
He's probably catching up on the news or something, but the airport in Doha is definitely big enough to need some Google directions at times!
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1480
photos
28
followers
57
following
Tags
airport
,
doha
,
sixws-129
