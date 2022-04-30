Sign up
Photo 979
Dive in!
This diving board protrudes from the end of one of the 5 fingers at the Dachstein Krippenstein mountain area. It lines up quite nicely with the lake below, but definitely not for use!
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
2
1
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1498
photos
28
followers
57
following
10
2
1
365
SM-G780G
30th April 2022 10:43am
Tags
mountain
,
view
,
lake
,
austria
,
5fingers
*lynn
ace
Wow, makes me dizzy to imagine standing on the board and looking down!
April 30th, 2022
ClearDay
ace
@lynnz
yes, fortunately you can't actually go out on it. I can't imagine actually standing there! There's a barrier, then the diving board.
April 30th, 2022
