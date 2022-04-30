Previous
Next
Dive in! by clearday
Photo 979

Dive in!

This diving board protrudes from the end of one of the 5 fingers at the Dachstein Krippenstein mountain area. It lines up quite nicely with the lake below, but definitely not for use!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Wow, makes me dizzy to imagine standing on the board and looking down!
April 30th, 2022  
ClearDay ace
@lynnz yes, fortunately you can't actually go out on it. I can't imagine actually standing there! There's a barrier, then the diving board.
April 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise