It's back!
This is the cafe that disappeared overnight ( https://365project.org/clearday/365/2022-04-06 ) - it seems that they'd decided to renovate it as it's back open now. The terrace isn't getting a lot of use right now, but indoors is popular
15th May 2022

ClearDay

