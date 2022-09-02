Sign up
Photo 1097
Colours
This building wasn't finished when I left for summer - it's still getting finishing touches, but looks really cool! It's a management school and hotel (strange combo, I know)
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1633
photos
27
followers
56
following
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Tags
architecture
,
muscat
