Previous
Next
Colours by clearday
Photo 1097

Colours

This building wasn't finished when I left for summer - it's still getting finishing touches, but looks really cool! It's a management school and hotel (strange combo, I know)
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise