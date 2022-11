Muscat Half Marathon

Wore my Ukraine football shirt to run the half marathon (although I managed to block the badge in this selfie!). I lived in Ukraine for about 18 months in the build-up to Euro 2012 and there was so much optimism about the impact the tournament could have, but a decade later things are very different. I remember the optimism and some of the lovely people I met in Ukraine and hope that brighter days are on their way.