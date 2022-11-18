Sign up
Photo 1143
National Day Lights
18th November is Oman's National Day and the red, white and green lights are everywhere! I took my 50mm prime out for a walk to see some sights. It takes some getting used to not having the zoom facility and to judge my distances.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1200D
Taken
18th November 2022 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oman
,
nationalday
,
scenesoftheroad-50
,
50mm-prime
