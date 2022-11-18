Previous
National Day Lights by clearday
Photo 1143

National Day Lights

18th November is Oman's National Day and the red, white and green lights are everywhere! I took my 50mm prime out for a walk to see some sights. It takes some getting used to not having the zoom facility and to judge my distances.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

