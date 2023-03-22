Previous
Ramadan by clearday
Photo 1232

Ramadan

I couldn't see the new moon, but someone spotted it, bringing about the start of Ramadan.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Gerasimos Georg. ace
lovely mosque! which country/city is this from?
March 25th, 2023  
ClearDay ace
@gerry13 Yes, it's lovely. It's in Muscat in Oman
March 25th, 2023  
