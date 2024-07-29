Sign up
Got the boot
Someone who stepped in dog's dirt decided that their shoes weren't worth saving!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
365
SM-G780G
29th July 2024 4:09pm
kep
