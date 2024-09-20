Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1454
The moment the game was lost!
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
2020
photos
25
followers
51
following
398% complete
View this month »
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
20th September 2024 9:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-151
*lynn
ace
love it!
September 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close