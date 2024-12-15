Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1492
Mickey
Saving my hand every day, but he's getting worn out
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
2061
photos
25
followers
50
following
409% complete
View this month »
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
15th December 2024 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close