Previous
Injury by clearday
Photo 1528

Injury

This poor guy pulled up with an injured leg in the last 50m of the 10km race. A photographer went to help him to the finish line - it was nice to see.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
418% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful street shot
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact