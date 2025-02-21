Sign up
Injury
This poor guy pulled up with an injured leg in the last 50m of the 10km race. A photographer went to help him to the finish line - it was nice to see.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
Tags
running
,
muscat
,
sportsaction27
Dave
ace
Wonderful street shot
February 23rd, 2025
