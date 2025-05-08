Previous
Something's missing! by clearday
Photo 1565

Something's missing!

Can you see what it is?
8th May 2025 8th May 25

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
Dave ace
Rearview mirror?
May 9th, 2025  
ClearDay ace
@darchibald Certainly is! The heat cracked the little plastic housing and it dropped off when I went over a speed bump
May 9th, 2025  
