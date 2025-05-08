Sign up
Previous
Photo 1565
Something's missing!
Can you see what it is?
8th May 2025
8th May 25
2
1
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
2133
photos
25
followers
49
following
428% complete
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1559
1560
1561
422
1562
1563
1564
1565
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
8th May 2025 3:41pm
Tags
car
,
oman
Dave
ace
Rearview mirror?
May 9th, 2025
ClearDay
ace
@darchibald
Certainly is! The heat cracked the little plastic housing and it dropped off when I went over a speed bump
May 9th, 2025
