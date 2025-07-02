Previous
Next
Servers are people too by clearday
Photo 1575

Servers are people too

2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
lol I’ve been in IT too long. It took me a minute to realize what you were saying here! Funny, because I have been a server too in my early years! 🤣
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact