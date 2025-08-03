Sign up
Photo 1587
Why carry 1 at a time?
He likes to be more efficient when he fetches his toys!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
2155
photos
26
followers
49
following
434% complete
View this month »
Tags
kep
,
sixws-158
