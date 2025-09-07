Sign up
Photo 1602
The Falkirk Wheel
The only rotating boat lift in the world - lifts boats between 2 canals using the same energy as boiling 8 kettles
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
365
Galaxy S24 FE
7th September 2025 9:37am
wheel
scotland
engineering
falkirk
