Previous
Week 1 - Symmetry by clearday
Photo 1616

Week 1 - Symmetry

Going to give the Capture 52 challenge another go this year. I think I only got to about wk 16 last time - aiming higher this time!

Not perfectly symmetrical, but I liked it anyway
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact