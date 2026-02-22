Previous
Tryptych 1 - Union Canal by clearday
Tryptych 1 - Union Canal

Pretty sure this is the first tryptych I've made. This was an assignment on a course I'm doing with my local camera club and it was interesting to think about how I was going to put them together when I took the individual shots.
ClearDay

@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
