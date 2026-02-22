Sign up
Previous
Photo 1629
Tryptych 1 - Union Canal
Pretty sure this is the first tryptych I've made. This was an assignment on a course I'm doing with my local camera club and it was interesting to think about how I was going to put them together when I took the individual shots.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
2197
photos
24
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd February 2026 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
canal
,
tryptych
