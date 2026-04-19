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Previous
Photo 1630
Mucky Pup
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th April 2026 4:00pm
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dog
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kep
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