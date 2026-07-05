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Photo 1638
Factory in a field
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit: 28/3/23: It seems I'm not good at consistent...
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Canon EOS 5D Mark III
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5th July 2026 4:18pm
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