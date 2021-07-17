Previous
Sunset poses and empty roads by clearday
338 / 365

Sunset poses and empty roads

I wasn't alone in seeking some fresh air on the roof after the curfew kicked in. These guys were doing a sunset photoshoot and enjoying the lack of traffic noise
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Photo Details

