Previous
Next
Morning goat by clearday
339 / 365

Morning goat

At the last village on the road up Jebel Shams there are many more goats than people. This one was taking in the morning views.

The sun made this a very silhouetted picture, but during editing I liked the half and half effect the Turquoise & Red filter resulted in
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise