339 / 365
Morning goat
At the last village on the road up Jebel Shams there are many more goats than people. This one was taking in the morning views.
The sun made this a very silhouetted picture, but during editing I liked the half and half effect the Turquoise & Red filter resulted in
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
1211
photos
27
followers
55
following
Views
10
Album
Bonus
Camera
SM-G930F
Taken
31st July 2021 7:26am
Tags
landscape
,
goat
,
oman
