341 / 365
Turtle
a bonus one from my snorkelling trip
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
Tags
nature
turtle
underwater
oman
Brian
ace
This image is calming and refreshing. 👏👏👏
August 24th, 2021
