Don't go chasing waterfalls by clearday
Don't go chasing waterfalls

All the water in Wadi Darbat comes over this waterfall - it's a pretty impressive sight! I believe the colour of the water is caused by the quantity of carbon dioxide (but I'm no scientist).

Title from TLC's song: https://youtu.be/8WEtxJ4-sh4
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

ClearDay

Photo Details

