Previous
Next
Sad Teddy by clearday
Photo 387

Sad Teddy

This teddy in the cafe I visited for breakfast shows how I feel that my holiday is over :(
6th May 2022 6th May 22

ClearDay

ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have. Edit 3/3/2021: well, it's been a while! I've still...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise