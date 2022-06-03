Sign up
Photo 390
Beach pursuits
The sunset and haze in the air created a gorgeous colour tonight. I couldn't get the correct angle so the 4th man is difficult to see - can you spot him?
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Views
3
Album
Bonus
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
3rd June 2022 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
muscat
,
oman
