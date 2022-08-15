Sign up
Photo 399
Mural graffiti
Another from Glasgow's mural trail. Sadly quite a few of the low-level murals had been defaced with some graffiti. I liked that the hand creating the shadow seemed to be giving the fingers to the graffiti artists
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
Views
9
Album
Bonus
Camera
SM-G780G
Taken
15th August 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Tags
mural
,
glasgow
