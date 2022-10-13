Sign up
Photo 402
Sunset
Had fun taking a bunch of photos of this overpass and mosque today. I loved the colours the sunset gave to the concrete and also the unusual minaret on the mosque
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
ClearDay
ace
@clearday
Critique/suggestions welcomed for any of my shots. I want to improve so appreciate any comments you have.
sunset
,
street
,
city
,
mosque
,
minaret
,
muscat
,
scenesoftheroad-49
,
street-96
