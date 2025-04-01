Previous
Shepherding goats by clearday
Shepherding goats

Had to wait for the traffic to die down before I could continue my drive!
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

ClearDay

Christine Sztukowski ace
lovely
April 3rd, 2025  
summerfield ace
that would've been a long wait. nice scenery. is this Salalah or Nizwa? looks familiar. aces!
April 3rd, 2025  
