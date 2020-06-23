Previous
Sankthansaften by clearlightskies
2 / 365

Sankthansaften

It’s Sankthansaften - midsummer’s night - here in Norway, but the usual celebrations are covidly subdued. All is quiet by the harbour.
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Elise

@clearlightskies
