Abstract: late night impressions by clearlightskies
14 / 365

Abstract: late night impressions

I made a mistake when I moved the camera during a long exposure. Then I realised how interesting it was and did a few more, deliberately, just for fun. Here's one.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Elise

@clearlightskies
3% complete

