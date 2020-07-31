Untitled (Dan Graham sculpture)

At Lyngvær in Lofoten stands a steel and glass sculpture by Dan Graham. Actually I’m not sure I would call it a sculpture. It’s a set of mirrors which reflect and distort the landscape on the other side of the fjord. Every time I go there I see something different. I guess that’s the whole point of this work of art: it’s there to remind us that what we “perceive” is merely a reflection of a slice of the reality that exists. What we “see” depends on where we stand, how we look and frame, and what distortions our minds bring along ... The artist compels the viewer to create their own unique vision.