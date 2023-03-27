Previous
Still life: glassware by clearlightskies
67 / 365

Still life: glassware

The sky was blue today so I seized the chance to photograph some pieces of glassware on the windowsill.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Elise

@clearlightskies
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
March 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
That is a great shot! Favourite
March 27th, 2023  
