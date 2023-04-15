Previous
DIY shop display by clearlightskies
DIY shop display

I stood transfixed by all the different shapes and sizes of coving available in the DIY shop. And in the end, of course, I just had to take a photo 🤣
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Elise

@clearlightskies
☠northy ace
Completely understandable 😎
April 16th, 2023  
