Previous
The door to nowhere by clearlightskies
158 / 365

The door to nowhere

Visiting my cousin’s new home today, I saw she had a door in her garden that went nowhere. There is just a hedge behind it. She said the previous owners must have had a poetic disposition. It feels like a portal to another world …. like Narnia.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Fascinating….. I would have guessed an outside toilet!!
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise