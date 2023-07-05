Previous
Deus ex machina by clearlightskies
Deus ex machina

There is something extraordinary about the juxtaposition of machinery on an industrial scale against the wild beauty of the Alps. It throws my mind into a mesmerised spin….
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
