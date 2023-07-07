Previous
The old streets by clearlightskies
164 / 365

The old streets

It was a very sunny (and hot) afternoon in the old town of Sion, Switzerland, and getting the exposure correct in these narrow medieval streets was tricky.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise