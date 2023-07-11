Previous
Les Bouquetins des Alpes by clearlightskies
Les Bouquetins des Alpes

Otherwise known as “Capra Ibex”: these are wild mountain goats that live above the treeline in the Alps.
I came across them by chance high in the mountains at 2950m, and couldn’t believe it when they stayed long enough for me to take this photo.
