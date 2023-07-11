Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
168 / 365
Les Bouquetins des Alpes
Otherwise known as “Capra Ibex”: these are wild mountain goats that live above the treeline in the Alps.
I came across them by chance high in the mountains at 2950m, and couldn’t believe it when they stayed long enough for me to take this photo.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
168
photos
24
followers
31
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th July 2023 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close