Previous
Sjernarøy church by clearlightskies
191 / 365

Sjernarøy church

This lovely little red and white wooden church dates back to 1647, and can be found on a small island in the Boknafjord.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise