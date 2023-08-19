Previous
Stavanger Harbour by night by clearlightskies
Stavanger Harbour by night

I was practising some HDR settings for this image. And I think the result is very "lively", or maybe a bit too much!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
Dave ace
Gorgeous reflection.
August 20th, 2023  
