295 / 365
Polar Stratospheric clouds
Sometimes they are called Mother-of-pearl clouds, which I think is more descriptive.
Seen this morning before sunrise.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Elise
ace
@clearlightskies
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 22nd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
December 22nd, 2023
