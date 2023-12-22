Previous
Polar Stratospheric clouds by clearlightskies
295 / 365

Polar Stratospheric clouds

Sometimes they are called Mother-of-pearl clouds, which I think is more descriptive.
Seen this morning before sunrise.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 22nd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful image.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise