Cosmic dance
I thought the cosmos was dead.
I mean, it had stopped flowering, and was looking a bit sad. But then came some days of warm sunshine, and some timely rain. And then, blossoms again.
I find these object/shadow compositions so alluring. I sense a mystery that I am trying to capture, and I’m never sure if I succeed.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Elise
@clearlightskies
