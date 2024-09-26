Previous
Cosmic dance
Cosmic dance

I thought the cosmos was dead.

I mean, it had stopped flowering, and was looking a bit sad. But then came some days of warm sunshine, and some timely rain. And then, blossoms again.

I find these object/shadow compositions so alluring. I sense a mystery that I am trying to capture, and I’m never sure if I succeed.

