Previous
Photo 369
Aurora ribbon
Aurora hunting in the north of Norway. We were actually looking at the northern sky, and were taken by surprise when this ribbon of green aurora appeared overhead!
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Elise
@clearlightskies
369
photos
24
followers
31
following
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2024 10:34pm
