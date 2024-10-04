Previous
Aurora ribbon by clearlightskies
Photo 369

Aurora ribbon

Aurora hunting in the north of Norway. We were actually looking at the northern sky, and were taken by surprise when this ribbon of green aurora appeared overhead!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise