Northern lights by clearlightskies
Photo 371

Northern lights

We went out aurora hunting, expecting to see the arrival of Thurdsay’s solar flare. But it did not put in an appearance.
Instead we captured some gentle but colourful auroras, which needed a 30-second exposure and a very high ISO.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Elise

ace
@clearlightskies
101% complete

Photo Details

